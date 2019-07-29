spin said: start with your favorite dine out meals and google the recipes.



trial and error those until you make something you're happy with. it'll give you an idea of how much spice, salt, butter, or oil you like. which is great to know when expanding to more kinds of food.

this... and take good notes as you cook. Invest in timers, thermometers and measureing devices and a scale. Take notes on all these things. I didn't learn to cook that way and regret it now.The good thing about trying to cook something that you like when you eat out is you get a reference point.