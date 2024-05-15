Shoop Cooking With @Buff - Steak, Fresh Pasta, Soup, Tacos, and more...

Whats cracking homies?! I've recently started making food reels to help me get more private chef work... I've been cooking professionally for over 20 years, and can do most things... These are some of my regular dishes..

Let me know what you think... Screencap your own gifs. ;)

Why cook with Volk when you can cook with Buff..?

Theres more videos on my page, but here's a couple for now...

Steak Sandwich



French Onion Soup



Arancini



Tacos... Bonus drunk Buff.



Farfalle with Prawns:



LETS DO THIS
 
Buff has got the stuff!!!! Great work dude, I would follow on Insta but then you might know who the great and powerful John Makfresshi really is!
 
So we got a rocker @Dirty Frank

A newly MMA fighter @MrPsychoticKane

And now we have a chef! @Buff

SmFkMns.gif
 
Looks delicious!!! you are a great chef. Been watching your cooking videos today. Love the prawns and squid dish, could happily eat that right now.

Hope you get lots of traffic and work, @Buff is an awesome guy, much love.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Looks delicious!!! you are a great chef. Been watching your cooking videos today. Love the prawns and squid dish, could happily eat that right now.

Hope you get lots of traffic and work, @Buff is an awesome guy, much love.
Thanks monica... Tbh work isn't as busy as I'd like, so fingers crossed!
 
@Buff food looks great!!

But if you’re not chopping onions like Tito Ortiz, you’re doing it wrong.
 
