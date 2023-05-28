Convince me F1 drivers are real athletes

My buddy is in Monaco to go watch the F1 race.
He was going on forever about how awesome and amazing F1 drivers are.
I responded by saying they're not real athletes....more like rich kids doing things that 99.9999% of the population can't afford to do. Other than that, they are pretty much the equivalent of gamers. Yes they drive incredibly fast and can have crazy crashes. Watching the line up of drivers for today's race, half of them look like they could try out for a boys band......small prepubscent youths.

am i wrong?
 
If this is bait, I will bite. You are completely wrong in saying that F1 drivers are not athletes. The forces they absorb alone would do an average person in after about 5 laps, your neck would be gone. All of them are extremely fit. To give some context, Nico Hulkenberg recently ran a 10k and did it in 35:50 (5:45 /mi pace) which is takes a very high level of fitness.

To your average person they don't look like much because they can't be huge and bulky as an F1 driver. They changed a rule in the last few years requiring a minimum driver weight of 80kg, before that the drivers had to sacrifice any bulk to not be at a disadvantage.
 
Megaly.

Concentration, skill, and guts as well, are needed,
 
Would add race car drivers are for the most part super fit.
 
Pierre Gasly probably has the most stereotypical "athlete" look that most people think of.
(on the right)
aedd25ec-untitled-design-1.jpg

pierre-gasly-band-rotation.jpg
 
LEWIS540 said:
Even as a fan.

Supremely talented. Very fit.

But the sport is not a meritocracy.

Best car + average driver >>>>>>>>>>>>> best driver + car.

In fact, more often than not:

Best car + average driver >>>>>>> best driver + 2nd best car.
Max is world class in a simulator. That is insane to me. To be on top in car and in game is crazy.
 
MXZT said:
They're athletes indeed. You got to be very fit mentally, physically to drive those vehicles in such high performance.
NickNick said:
I get it, there are g florces, but it's not like re-entry or pass out mode. The head is for the most part stationary and very limited in terms of abiity to actually move. That's like a new person going to a batting cage or driving range for the first time......you're going to get blisters until you get callouses....but no one says that guy has an F1 neck.
 
Probably because most people just don't know. F1 is a pretty niche sport in the states.
v2_large_025a56ffaf82915be61814bc355b92015406b318.jpg

Adobe_Express_20230302_1848520_1-750x536.jpg
 
None of these cans driving cars are athletes.

Like saying horse jockeys are athletes. Youre steering something doing the work for you.
 
what is so athletic about american stop and go sports utlest these guys are for 1 hour and 30 minutes in constant torture of their muscles.american athletes stop and go for 5 seconds or 25 seconds or new thing in baseball 10 seconds
 
Your right when you say its for rich people because its very expensive sport and even to get there you will need to come from money but they are athletes.
 
PUO3 said:
None of these cans driving cars are athletes.

Like saying horse jockeys are athletes. Youre steering something doing the work for you.
Jockeys are even worse, the horse can steer itself. You just have to be light and hold on tight.
 
during a race they lose thousands of kalories and many litres of liquids
to do that on regular basis one must be extremely trained and fit
its like an nonstop high level workout for two hours
 
