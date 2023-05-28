Convince me F1 drivers are real athletes

huskylord
Dec 22, 2005
1,333
1,598
My buddy is in Monaco to go watch the F1 race.
He was going on forever about how awesome and amazing F1 drivers are.
I responded by saying they're not real athletes....more like rich kids doing things that 99.9999% of the population can't afford to do. Other than that, they are pretty much the equivalent of gamers. Yes they drive incredibly fast and can have crazy crashes. Watching the line up of drivers for today's race, half of them look like they could try out for a boys band......small prepubscent youths.
am i wrong?
