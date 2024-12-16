https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14196175/Convicted-terrorist-sues-deeply-offended-sign-outside-pub-Saracens-Head-Inn.html
Convicted terrorist sues saying he's 'deeply offended' by sign outside pub named the Saracen's Head Inn
A convicted terrorist is taking a pub to court after he claimed to be deeply offended by the sign outside the venue.
Khalid Baqa, who has previously spent four years behind bars for preparing Jihadi propaganda, wants more than £1,000 from the Saracen's Head Inn in Chesham, Buckinghamshire.
He has criticised what he described as the racist 'depiction of a bearded Arab/Turk' on the pub's sign and also insisted the depiction 'incites violence'.