Crime Convicted for molesting over 300 girls, disgraced gymnastic doc Larry Nassar now allegedly have to provide sexual favors to prison gangs regularly.

Arkain2K

Arkain2K

Si vis pacem, para bellum
@Steel
Joined
Dec 6, 2010
Messages
33,445
Reaction score
5,736

Ex-gymnastics doc Larry Nassar allegedly pays gangbangers for protection with ‘sexual favors’​

By Matthew Sedacca | Published June 8, 2024

2017-shows-dr-larry-nassar-24922832.jpg


Child molester and disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar relied on gangbangers for protection — paying them in cash and “sexual favors” — while he rotted inside a Florida federal prison, an inmate claimed.

Around June 2021, Nassar, 60, was seen going into a cell at the federal penitentiary in Sumter County, Fla., with Mexican gang members, according to Grace Pinson, an inmate who did time with Nassar at the high-security prison.

maximum-security-usp-coleman-ii-5404320.jpg


The cell had its door shut and windows covered while the men were inside, which is done either when inmates are having sex or doing drugs, Pinson told The Post in a telephone interview from Allenwood, Pa. where the now-transgender inmate is currently incarcerated.

In Nassar’s case, “it was definitely not for drugs,” she contended.

“Larry Nassar has decided . . . sucking d–k is a better way . . . of staying alive,” said Pinson, who was sentenced to 20 years in the clink for sending a threatening letter to then-President George W. Bush in 2005.

2018-lansing-michigan-nassar-pleaded-81557017.jpg


The jailbird described Nassar, who sexually abused hundreds of gymnasts including Olympians Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, as a “scared little church mouse” who only left his housing unit in the prison to visit the chapel.

There, she would chat with him, including about his hired muscle.

“He wished he didn’t need those guys,” she recalled Nassar telling her. “In some ways what they expected of him was worse than the idea of being stabbed and killed.”

During his five years in Coleman, Nassar allegedly paid “a couple hundred dollars a month” to the Mexican gang members for protection, Pinson claimed.

The inmate insisted she learned about Nassar’s hired protection from the gang members she hung out with in the prison.

She claimed she also viewed a phone her cellmate had that was used by the gangsters to handle drug transactions and discuss other business.

victims-others-look-rachael-denhollander-21984506.jpg


Pinson believes they were forcing Nassar to do “sexual favors” as payback for violating little girls — “to humiliate and degrade Larry Nassar.”

“Making Larry Nassar suck your d–k in prison — it’s a twisted way of paying him back for what he did to those women.”

The paid protection, however, wasn’t enough to keep Nassar safe from a near-fatal attack last year, when fellow inmate Shane McMillan repeatedly stabbed the serial sexual abuser in his cell in July after Nassar reportedly said he wanted to ogle female tennis players at Wimbledon.

“You’re not going to risk your life for Larry Nassar for a couple of hundred bucks,” Pinson quipped about the dirty doc’s hired guards.

The wicked doctor has since transferred to a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pa.

Bureau of Prisons spokesman Scott Taylor declined to comment on Pinson’s claims about Nassar.

Nassar declined an interview request.

Jose Rojas, the former president for the Coleman prison officers’ union who retired in December, questioned Pinson’s jailhouse tale, claiming that Nassar was held in a “dropout” unit that is considered safer than general population.

“That’s one of those places if you’re an inmate, you want to go into that unit because everything is quiet,” Rojas said, adding that believes he would have heard from inmates about gangbangers leaning on Nassar.

u-s-olympic-gymnasts-aly-81557018.jpg


For decades, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports physician sexually abused more than 250 girls and women under the guise of providing medical treatment.

A slew of prominent athletes, including Olympians Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, helped bring down the deranged doctor by coming forward with their harrowing allegations of sexual abuse.

Nassar was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing young athletes and possessing child porn across a trio of trials.

Yeah, you knew just by looking at him that he wasn't going to have a fun time in prison.

From those prison photos that came out, I think SBJ might be dealing with similar issues:

sam-bankman-fried-pictured-jail-76836435.jpg
 
Kind of unusual considering he's in the special needs unit, which is where they park the chomos, sex offenders, snitches, etc, basically everyone that would get stabbed in gen pop. They're low drama units with no gang warfare. Although his case is so high profile that it may not be enough to keep him safe. The transgender was also just assuming that curtains = sex, and this is true in the gen pop, but chomo units often don't follow the normal rules of prison and just do their own thing. Sounds like it could just be a way to make a buck selling a nothingburger story to the media.
 
I have no sympathy for diddlers…nor ganbangers for that matter

But it’s disgusting the type of culture we’ve allowed to proliferate and we largely celebrate in US prisons.

Everything about how we run our prisons is wrong. The people who are raping Nassar are scum and have no place to judge anybody
 
Renard said:
Kind of unusual considering he's in the special needs unit, which is where they park the chomos, sex offenders, snitches, etc, basically everyone that would get stabbed in gen pop. They're low drama units with no gang warfare
Click to expand...

Thats not true at all, SNY yards are full of gangs, violence, extortion, murder, etc., just because people drop out of a gang, snitch or cant walk a certain yard for whatever reason doesnt mean they magically turn their life around
They just keep doing the same scumbag bullshit in a new location
 
is judge merchan allowed to send donald trump to this prison? or do we have to wait for the federal trials after he loses the election?
 
Kingz said:
I have no sympathy for diddlers…nor ganbangers for that matter

But it’s disgusting the type of culture we’ve allowed to proliferate and we largely celebrate in US prisons.

Everything about how we run our prisons is wrong. The people who are raping Nassar are scum and have no place to judge anybody
Click to expand...

agreed, fuck nassar but the prison system itself is disgusting too. does nothing but churn out more racists and psychopaths.
 
Doubt it's true. How would this chick even know about what's going on in the male side of prison? Mexican gangs don't tolerate gay shit like that either. Not saying there aren't any gay Mexicans in the pen, it's more frowned upon and usually it's something you have to be more secretive about if you are running with Mexican gangs. I believe a gang from another race would do this before a Mexican gang would
 
Surprising there so many homos and bi's in prison. You can never tell by looking at them,
 
