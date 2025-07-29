  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Controversial topic! Are polynesians and black disapora naturally better boxers? See data

Shidlord

Shidlord

Predictabo!
@purple
Joined
Oct 10, 2014
Messages
1,522
Reaction score
652
See results of latest investigation into whether ehtnicity plays a role in likleyhood of being a boxing champion

Ethnic GroupEstimated Global PopulationWorld ChampionsChampions per MillionNotable Champions
Polynesian~2 million31.5 🥇Joseph Parker, Maselino Masoe, Jai Opetaia
White (European descent)~850 million150–200+~0.18–0.23Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko, Katie Taylor
Black (African diaspora)~250 million~200+~0.8 🥈Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Claressa Shields
Latino (Hispanic descent)~650 million100–150+~0.15–0.23Canelo Álvarez, Roberto Durán, Amanda Serrano
East Asian~1.7 billion~80–100~0.05–0.06Manny Pacquiao, Naoya Inoue, Yoko Gushiken
Indigenous (Americas)~100 million (est.)~10–15~0.10–0.15Ricardo López, Edwin Valero
Middle Eastern (Arab)~450 million~1–3~0.002–0.007Naseem Hamed (Yemeni), Mahmoud Charr
South Asian~2 billion~2–5~0.001–0.0025Amir Khan, Prince Naseem Hamed (Yemeni heritage)

🧠 Notes​

  • The African diaspora includes African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-British, and Afro-Latinos — the dominant force in boxing history.
  • Polynesians still lead per capita, but the diaspora’s raw output and proportional excellence are unmatched in scale.
  • South Asians remain the most underrepresented group relative to population, despite growing interest in the UK and Canada.

Your thoughts?
 
Shidlord said:
See results of latest investigation into whether ehtnicity plays a role in likleyhood of being a boxing champion

Ethnic GroupEstimated Global PopulationWorld ChampionsChampions per MillionNotable Champions
Polynesian~2 million31.5 🥇Joseph Parker, Maselino Masoe, Jai Opetaia
White (European descent)~850 million150–200+~0.18–0.23Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko, Katie Taylor
Black (African diaspora)~250 million~200+~0.8 🥈Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Claressa Shields
Latino (Hispanic descent)~650 million100–150+~0.15–0.23Canelo Álvarez, Roberto Durán, Amanda Serrano
East Asian~1.7 billion~80–100~0.05–0.06Manny Pacquiao, Naoya Inoue, Yoko Gushiken
Indigenous (Americas)~100 million (est.)~10–15~0.10–0.15Ricardo López, Edwin Valero
Middle Eastern (Arab)~450 million~1–3~0.002–0.007Naseem Hamed (Yemeni), Mahmoud Charr
South Asian~2 billion~2–5~0.001–0.0025Amir Khan, Prince Naseem Hamed (Yemeni heritage)

🧠 Notes​

  • The African diaspora includes African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-British, and Afro-Latinos — the dominant force in boxing history.
  • Polynesians still lead per capita, but the diaspora’s raw output and proportional excellence are unmatched in scale.
  • South Asians remain the most underrepresented group relative to population, despite growing interest in the UK and Canada.

Your thoughts?
Click to expand...
3 Champions?
Seems like no.
How many African champions? Not many.
So no.
 
This doesn't factor in the population numbers during the time of previous champions, unless this AI slop is claiming there are 200+ current black and white champions. Also depends on which belt orgs you count as being legit.

Including Afro Latinos as black is weird but then not count Canelo as white.

What makes Ricardo López and Edwin Valero "indigenous" while other Latinos are Latino and not indigenous?

Pac is Southeast Asian.

This chart doesn't include central asians like Kazaks or Uzbeks.

It also says Naseem is both South Asian and Middle Eastern lol.

You should double check the data before posting it. Which AI did you use to generate this slop?

Take this race bullshit out of boxing
 
Seems a bit weird to have 'black' in there and not include the part of the world with by far the biggest black population. Why only 'diaspora'?
 
Tatra said:
Seems a bit weird to have 'black' in there and not include the part of the world with by far the biggest black population. Why only 'diaspora'?
Click to expand...
lol good point. I can't believe i missed that. I guess Africans don't count as black people according to this data.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,802
Messages
57,626,185
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top