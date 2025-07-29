Shidlord
See results of latest investigation into whether ehtnicity plays a role in likleyhood of being a boxing champion
Your thoughts?
|Ethnic Group
|Estimated Global Population
|World Champions
|Champions per Million
|Notable Champions
|Polynesian
|~2 million
|3
|1.5
|Joseph Parker, Maselino Masoe, Jai Opetaia
|White (European descent)
|~850 million
|150–200+
|~0.18–0.23
|Tyson Fury, Wladimir Klitschko, Katie Taylor
|Black (African diaspora)
|~250 million
|~200+
|~0.8
|Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Claressa Shields
|Latino (Hispanic descent)
|~650 million
|100–150+
|~0.15–0.23
|Canelo Álvarez, Roberto Durán, Amanda Serrano
|East Asian
|~1.7 billion
|~80–100
|~0.05–0.06
|Manny Pacquiao, Naoya Inoue, Yoko Gushiken
|Indigenous (Americas)
|~100 million (est.)
|~10–15
|~0.10–0.15
|Ricardo López, Edwin Valero
|Middle Eastern (Arab)
|~450 million
|~1–3
|~0.002–0.007
|Naseem Hamed (Yemeni), Mahmoud Charr
|South Asian
|~2 billion
|~2–5
|~0.001–0.0025
|Amir Khan, Prince Naseem Hamed (Yemeni heritage)
Notes
- The African diaspora includes African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-British, and Afro-Latinos — the dominant force in boxing history.
- Polynesians still lead per capita, but the diaspora’s raw output and proportional excellence are unmatched in scale.
- South Asians remain the most underrepresented group relative to population, despite growing interest in the UK and Canada.
