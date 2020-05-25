Hollywood Jack
Azealia Banks is back at it again. This time, the controversial rapper has set her sights on comedian Dave Chappelle, alleging in a recent social media post that she once had an affair with him. If you haven’t heard, let’s take a closer look together.
Hailing from New York, Azealia Banks rose to fame following the release of her 2011 hit “212.” Other popular songs such as “1991” and “Anna Wintour” followed. But the 28-year-old has become more known for controversy than music.
Over the years, she has repeatedly made headlines for her outspoken views and extreme social media antics, which are often aimed at fellow entertainers. From Beyoncé and Rihanna to Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, the list of Azealia Banks feuds is actually so long that Wendy Williams once had to pause and catch her breath while reading it.
Banks had been speaking about her controversies in a recent Instagram Live when she said she considers “spilling tea” on other people, especially the men who don’t come to her defense when they see her “getting attacked in the media.”
“Like Dave Chappelle,” she said in the video. “I should ruin your f*cking marriage… I should ruin your f*cking marriage. I should tell the f*cking world that we f*cked … cause y’all n*ggas don’t look out for me so what the f*ck I’m keeping secrets for y’all n*ggas for.”
Banks totally let loose after that, saying: “You got some good d*ck, n*gga!…No, Dave Chappelle can f*ck me again. That was some good Black d*ck. That was some good, strong, Mandingo’…and that n*gga’s a legend- like, yes. Gimme that f*cking legend energy! I will snatch that sh*t right out!”
She went on to claim flings with many other “powerful men” in the industry but did not appear to name-drop anyone else.
https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertai...y-and-claims-affair-with-dave-chappelle.html/
Don't really care if he fucked her or not. If he did, he must have had his beer goggles on, but she should keep her mouth shut anyway. Should be happy that a legend like Dave was willing to slump bust her ugly ass.
