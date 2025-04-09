Controversial games

So, someone released this on Steam and Leading Britain's Conversation has picked up on it...

www.lbc.co.uk

Fury over rape and incest game that tells players to be 'women's worst nightmare', as Tech Secretary slams PC giant

The world's biggest PC gaming platform is marketing an "incest and non-consensual sex' simulator on its platform, LBC can reveal.
www.lbc.co.uk www.lbc.co.uk

I wonder if Steam will delete this game, if they should delete the game, and if there could be repercussions for Steam and the gaming industry going forward...
 
