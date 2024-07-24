News Contracts have been signed for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

This will be a good fight as long as it stays legal and both fighters follow the rules. Holloway landed multiple illegal strikes against Gaethje in both of his eye which severely hindered his performance and led to the final knockout. Hopefully Max doesn’t cheat in this fight.
 
War Max.

Out-pace, out-punch Topuria ... beat the guy who beat Volkanovski ... showing that "styles make fights" ... and regain your FW Championship.

Then challenge and beat Conor McGregor for the BMF belt, avenging that loss as well, and then go right out into the sunset.

A fitting final chapter to the story of a great fighter.
 
Max is going to smoke this fool :cool:
 
I cannot stand Topuria. Does he really think Max needed to be "forced" to sign to fight him? Max has been in there with the best of the best, and he thinks Max would try to avoid him? You're just killing your own credibility saying stupid stuff like that.

If anything I bet Topuria was forced to sign this fight contract.
 
Black9 said:
Dana gonna whisper the announcement at the post-fight presser of UFC 304.
Dana gonna give Topuria vs Holloway the respect it deserves, being announced off a piece of paper ripped out of a notepad. :eek:

 
Last edited:
Corrado Soprano said:
This will be a good fight as long as it stays legal and both fighters follow the rules. Holloway landed multiple illegal strikes against Gaethje in both of his eye which severely hindered his performance and led to the final knockout. Hopefully Max doesn’t cheat in this fight.
Topuria has iron eye balls. He can be poked.
 
