Dana gonna whisper the announcement at the post-fight presser of UFC 304.
Maxwell’s silver hammer will come down on his headI wonder if he will be the one to finally break Maxwell
What about his title is currently being disputed?Topuria finally gonna get to show he’s the undisputed champ of the division.
He creeps up from behind..Maxwell’s silver hammer will come down on his head
This will be a good fight as long as it stays legal and both fighters follow the rules. Holloway landed multiple illegal strikes against Gaethje in both of his eye which severely hindered his performance and led to the final knockout. Hopefully Max doesn’t cheat in this fight.