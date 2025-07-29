Content Creators! Get in Here! (Instagram, YT, TikTok, etc.)

What's up y'all? I wanted to create a thread for content creators (big and small) or maybe folks who are interested in becoming one.



Rarely do I see a place where content creators come to share dos/donts, encouragement, or just a place to vent.



About Me: I started a millennial nostalgia page on Instagram back in October 2024. I did it because I enjoy the niche and because I lost my mom back in 2022, and going back to the good memories of her takes me back to the 80s, 90s, and 2000s .



What are some things that you've learned along the way that you'd be willing to share? Here is my ever growing list:



1) Consistency is key

2) Find your battle rhythm (of posting)

3) There's enough room at the table for everyone to eat.

4) Your biggest supporters will be strangers...don't take it personal.

5) Pay attention to what people say to you and what they send you via IG/TikTok ..it might be a double message.

6) Self Belief is a super power. It didn't matter if I had 30 followers or 30,000 followers or wanting to grow to higher heights...I always believed and always talked about it like it was bigger than my current status. Good days, great days, or bad ones...my belief in myself never changed.

7) Enjoy the journey!