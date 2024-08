Contenders Series 2024 - Week 2

Hellowhosthat said: Rowston hasn't fought a warm body for five years, seems hard to trust him. Click to expand...

I assume @UFCIsNOTRigged is less so trusting him and more so implying that your hand kinda gets forced to take a stab at him when the line looks the way it is.I'd have to refresh my memory but didn't Finney have some shaky moments last year against Panferov on the feet? I recall him getting put on roller skates at least once, and that was against a can crusher from a small MMA scene who got rocked badly in the fight that got him the contender series spot... against a can.The other thing to take into account is Torrez's height. Sure he's a specimen and fun to watch, but a guy my height fighting at MW will be in for a rude awakening eventually. Winn already suffered that and he had a great camp and mentor behind him.