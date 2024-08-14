Contenders Series 2024 - Week 2

Hellowhosthat said: Rowston hasn't fought a warm body for five years, seems hard to trust him. Click to expand...

I'd have to refresh my memory but didn't Finney have some shaky moments last year against Panferov on the feet? I recall him getting put on roller skates at least once, and that was against a can crusher from a small MMA scene who got rocked badly in the fight that got him the contender series spot... against a can.



The other thing to take into account is Torrez's height. Sure he's a specimen and fun to watch, but a guy my height fighting at MW will be in for a rude awakening eventually. Winn already suffered that and he had a great camp and mentor behind him. I assume @UFCIsNOTRigged is less so trusting him and more so implying that your hand kinda gets forced to take a stab at him when the line looks the way it is.

What I trust is that Cam will come in with a game-plan that will put him in a position to win if executed correctly.Finney's skillset at this point is not deep enough for me to believe a gym like CKB will have trouble preparing for him. Theres also the fact Cam previously fought Malkoun and was somewhat competitive with him despite the threat of the wrestling.Finney's betting line seems to be heavily weighted towards his potential than his actual demonstrated skillset and when thats the case I am inclined to take a dog shot if there is sufficient value.Finney has went from being -215 against Panferov to -380 and climbing against a better fighter imo.