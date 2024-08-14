Contenders Series 2024 - Week 2

Odds are up on BOL.

Haddon (-155) $248 to win $160

Didn't go too big, because I expect Brand to give him a tough fight. This line isn't likely to get better, given that money came in on Haddon at DraftKings at -170. If you like Haddon, these are the best odds you're likely to get.
 
Good value on Cam Rowston imo.

He fought relatively competitively with Malkoun who is a more complete version of his contender series opponent and just in general Finney's skillset is too limited to payoff his pricetag .
 
In 2017. I think Finney is live to launch his head into Dana White's lap.
 
If Rowston were to get hit cleanly by one of Finney's overhand rights the fight would be over no doubt but if that does not occur and the fight becomes a kickboxing match Finney will look like a massive underdog and likely get knocked out. Finney looked more comfortable striking in his last fight but the reason he was striking was because he couldn't take his opponent down.

If Finney cannot take Rowston down and keep him down he is going to look a lot closer to +400 than -400. Worth the dog shot imo.
 
Big call. I need to tape Finney, Rawston I am extremely low on from what I have seen.
 
Rowston hasn't fought a warm body for five years, seems hard to trust him.
 
I assume @UFCIsNOTRigged is less so trusting him and more so implying that your hand kinda gets forced to take a stab at him when the line looks the way it is.

I'd have to refresh my memory but didn't Finney have some shaky moments last year against Panferov on the feet? I recall him getting put on roller skates at least once, and that was against a can crusher from a small MMA scene who got rocked badly in the fight that got him the contender series spot... against a can.

The other thing to take into account is Torrez's height. Sure he's a specimen and fun to watch, but a guy my height fighting at MW will be in for a rude awakening eventually. Winn already suffered that and he had a great camp and mentor behind him.
 
What I trust is that Cam will come in with a game-plan that will put him in a position to win if executed correctly.

Finney's skillset at this point is not deep enough for me to believe a gym like CKB will have trouble preparing for him. Theres also the fact Cam previously fought Malkoun and was somewhat competitive with him despite the threat of the wrestling.

Finney's betting line seems to be heavily weighted towards his potential than his actual demonstrated skillset and when thats the case I am inclined to take a dog shot if there is sufficient value.

Finney has went from being -215 against Panferov to -380 and climbing against a better fighter imo.
 
Every single tape I watched on Cam he's terrible and fighting pure cans.. Got KO'd by someone similar in size difference to Finney. I can see Finney taking him down easily, mount and gnp.
 
Brand+145 for 50
Finney/rowston-un 1.5-105 for ,50
Rominous/imperato-un 1.5-165 for 50
Kuniev-un 1.5+199 for ,50
Gustafson-un 1.5-135 for 50
 
Probably just doing 1u on ITD in everything that's at least 1.50.

Works well for DWCS. Them all chasing the contract helps a ton.
 
Nice performance from Haddon.

Brand looked good until he got clipped.
 
Haddon (-155) $248 to win $160

Haddon has very sharp hands. Looking forward to seeing him in the UFC.
 
Finney was given his brown belt in BJJ while in the cage, even though he never attempted a submission and barely did damage.
 
Imperato is going to have his kids watch this in person. :(
 
Romious is terrible. I hope he doesn't get a contract for his personality. He'll either get smashed, or they'll have to give him a really bad fighter that he can beat.

ETA: he should be fighting at flyweight.
 
