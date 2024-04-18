Contender Series 2024 thread

Hellowhosthat

Hellowhosthat

Chief Shara Bullet fanboy
@plutonium
Joined
May 30, 2019
Messages
54,980
Reaction score
120,550
It's time baby! First year without Brackis moaning about everything.



Fucking absolutely insane fight to start with. Two of the best flyweight prospects in the world matched up with each other. I'd probably have preferred to have them both fight other people but still, great fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,572
Messages
55,428,043
Members
174,774
Latest member
Judoka_Noob

Share this page

Back
Top