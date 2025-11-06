Nizam al-Mulk
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 3,696
- Reaction score
- 1,551
Anyone surprised no athlete consumed silver and went blue like Paul Karason?
It is a potential surefire way to increase your fame if you are an MMA fighter, an NBA player leading a less know team an athlete who can only shine every 4 years at the Olympics.
Go big, go blue and monetize it, i kinda doubt that most sports leagues can do anything about it.
It is a potential surefire way to increase your fame if you are an MMA fighter, an NBA player leading a less know team an athlete who can only shine every 4 years at the Olympics.
Go big, go blue and monetize it, i kinda doubt that most sports leagues can do anything about it.