Anyone surprised no athlete consumed silver and went blue like Paul Karason?

Paul_Karason.jpg


en.wikipedia.org

Paul Karason - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

It is a potential surefire way to increase your fame if you are an MMA fighter, an NBA player leading a less know team an athlete who can only shine every 4 years at the Olympics.

Go big, go blue and monetize it, i kinda doubt that most sports leagues can do anything about it.
 
He's worth a lot lately

1000028461.jpg
 
Never seen Papa Smurf in a shirt and suspenders before...
 
He turned blue but his mana did not increase
 
Not long ago, I forget the thread subject, I said at the mall I saw an old white guy who looked black except his skin was blue/purple, and someone posted that TS blue dude.
 
"Why people don't poison themselves to death ? I don't understand?"
 
It looks like he really blue himself good this time !
 
