Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.
This bill is being introduced and there is a good chance it may pass. Trump supporters it so if it gets to him he will sign it.
I like it and support it. The details in some things will still be something to keep track of. Like states that have magazine limits. You will have to get a permit even in states that constitution concealed carry if you travel. A very large number of states already have reciprocity carry but this would affect the anti 2nd states.
Rep. Richard Hudson Leads Colleagues in Introducing Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act
"WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being sworn into the 119th Congress, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) led over 120 of his colleagues in introducing H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. This bipartisan legislation would provide nationwide reciprocity for concealed carry license holders and for residents of Constitutional Carry states"
WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being sworn into the 119th Congress, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) led over 120 of his colleagues in introducing H.R.
hudson.house.gov
