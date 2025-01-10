  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into them. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Law Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

oldshadow

oldshadow

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Dec 7, 2007
Messages
40,482
Reaction score
13,252

Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.​


This bill is being introduced and there is a good chance it may pass. Trump supporters it so if it gets to him he will sign it.

I like it and support it. The details in some things will still be something to keep track of. Like states that have magazine limits. You will have to get a permit even in states that constitution concealed carry if you travel. A very large number of states already have reciprocity carry but this would affect the anti 2nd states.




Rep. Richard Hudson Leads Colleagues in Introducing Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act​


"WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being sworn into the 119th Congress, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) led over 120 of his colleagues in introducing H.R. 38, the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. This bipartisan legislation would provide nationwide reciprocity for concealed carry license holders and for residents of Constitutional Carry states"

Rep. Richard Hudson Leads Colleagues in Introducing Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After being sworn into the 119th Congress, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) led over 120 of his colleagues in introducing H.R.
hudson.house.gov hudson.house.gov

Bill tracker.

 
I definitely support this except for the magazine capacity issues
 
nhbbear said:
I definitely support this except for the magazine capacity issues
Click to expand...

Yea that's going to be interesting to see how that works out from state to state.

You can have less capacity mags and change out but even if you have them with you it could be a problem and used to fuck with people.

I haven't read the full text of the bill so I'm not sure if anything is in there to cover that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,034
Messages
56,753,836
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top