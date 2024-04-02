Considering Fedor's Sambo background, is he the greatest HW MMA wrestler ever?

theufcbaddy said:
He's the greatest ever. He was beating juice heads as a smaller heavyweight
He beat a 40+ year old Mark Coleman who telegraphed his TDs from 10 feet away. The same Coleman who left the UFC years earlier on a 3-loss streak. What other great HW wrestlers did he face? Randleman was a LHW who almost KO'd him with a slam...but Randleman had terrible submission defense. Lindland, Hendo and Chael were MWs...and I think Chael took him down. Bigfoot took him down with a high school football tackle.
 
Best MMA heavyweight ever? Obviously yes.

A great all around grappler? Yes.

Best heavyweight wrestler ever in MMA? Not even close.

Mark Coleman, Mark Kerr, Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Kevin Randleman, Tom Erikson were all obviously better wrestlers. Fedor would have to beat all those guys with striking or submissions.
 
No he’s overrated in every aspect including his “athleticism” which came from him being smaller and throwing arm punches a lot which is obviously faster than loading up
 
Let's not stop at wrestler. Fedor was obviously P4P the greatest MMA fighter ever at
  • Boxing
  • Kickboxing/Muay Thai
  • BJJ
  • Wing Chun
  • TKD
  • Catch Wrestling
  • Capoeira
  • Fencing
  • Ping Pong
And it's not even close.
 
He was very good at managing his weight and throwing it around with this short chubby frame. As a traditional wrestler, I am not sure, he was more of a takedown/trip kind of wrestler rather than a Cormier or GSP style of wrestler. Fedor vs DC would have been a superfight. Fedor is a bit bigger and has much heavier hands.
 
mkt said:
We can't forget cheese rolling, tobogganing, bocci ball
 
