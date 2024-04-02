Considering Fedor's Sambo background, is he the greatest HW MMA wrestler ever?

theufcbaddy said: He's the greatest ever. He was beating juice heads as a smaller heavyweight Click to expand...

He beat a 40+ year old Mark Coleman who telegraphed his TDs from 10 feet away. The same Coleman who left the UFC years earlier on a 3-loss streak. What other great HW wrestlers did he face? Randleman was a LHW who almost KO'd him with a slam...but Randleman had terrible submission defense. Lindland, Hendo and Chael were MWs...and I think Chael took him down. Bigfoot took him down with a high school football tackle.