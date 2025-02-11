  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Conservatives crying that no white people at half time show…don’t they know DEI is banned now?

T

tastaylvr

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 3, 2017
Messages
4,864
Reaction score
5,189
www.irishstar.com

Super Bowl fans whine over Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and 'DEI'

X users are calling out Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance for not having one white performer on stage with some saying it's the worst halftime show they've ever seen.
www.irishstar.com

Super Bowl fans are claiming Kendrick Lamar's half time show was the "worst" due to the fact it didn't feature any white performers. X users are taking to the platform to complain amid the Super Bowl halftime show.



lol maga tards even crying about the half time show now. Do they know white people can’t dance??
 
31ae41b31634e6ad98dd6968e286e464.gif
 
Stellar thread. One of the best. Truly, truly a great thread.
 
Seano said:
Stellar thread. One of the best. Truly, truly a great thread.
Click to expand...
The guy that started it is a genie though, one of shertards smartest posters, knows everything and a racist to boot.
 
