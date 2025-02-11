Super Bowl fans whine over Kendrick Lamar's halftime show and 'DEI'
X users are calling out Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance for not having one white performer on stage with some saying it's the worst halftime show they've ever seen.
lol maga tards even crying about the half time show now. Do they know white people can’t dance??