International Conservative Presidential Candidate shot in Columbia…

Scerpi said:




The left continues its violence and terrorism

Burn, loot, murder…

Emotional children
Yikes, that was brutal. It's ironic he's pointing at his own head right as the bullet hits it. Hope nobody else was injured.
 
Poor guy.

I know Mexico is well known for political assassinations. Each election something like over 50 politicians running for office are murdered. It is sickening.

It is troubling what he happening here in the US of late. The left has troublingly unleashed an assassination culture as some are calling it. I hope the US does not become similar to what is seen in Mexico and S. America.
 
The left is completely out of their minds. Just about everywhere

Maybe Eastern Europe is the only place where there is leftist movements that isn’t totally violent and gay….well, atleast not gay
 
Lycandroid said:
In recent times we are still sitting at zero attempts on left wing politicians lives... yet right wing violence is the major issue.
Left wing politicians dont usually make statements that are intended or likely to provoke strong emotions, especially anger, resentment, or hostility. Ever heard of cause and effect?
For example, your cult leader made a ton of insane inflammatory statements that could seem to be encouraging violence, not just against him but “MAGA” citizens or supporters. Thankfully he's OK but people died & were shot. Terrible.
 
payton said:
Terrible and yet you “loved” the OP? What’s with that?
 
payton said:
Bullshit they don't they regularly call for violence... and guess what the left regularly commits violence.

Doesn't the fact that antifa is made up entirely young impressionable youth tell you something ? It's almost like they are being manipulated. Just like the culprit in this crime.
 
Lycandroid said:
Right wing terrorism is more common than left wing terrorism. For example, in the last 5 years there have been 3 mass murders by right wing extremists in the US, with over 40 dead total, none by left wing.

Far right terrorism has dwarfed left wing terrorism for at least 20 years or so.

The relevant graphic:

TNT_Graphics_Web-01.jpg


source:

https://www.csis.org/analysis/escalating-terrorism-problem-united-states

I mean you are literally upset because we are still sitting at zero attempts on left wing politicians lives. Let that sink in.
 
Lycandroid said:
You been trolled
 
scoopj said:
You been trolled
He is not just a troll but a rat. Everytime I engage with him I get a yellow stripe, I just don't care anymore lol ban me but not this obvious troll go ahead.
payton said:
The left vs right terrorism data has been debunked many times. They refuse to label anything left as terrorism and will label everything under the sun right wing. LA right now is an example of such but it will never get labeled as terrorism.
 
payton said:
So do you think if someone says mean things, it's OK to shoot them?

Didn't your last account get banned for endorsing political violence too?
 
payton said:
There was zero leftist inspired terrorism in 2020??

60aba63cccf114e2904bdf9a8544e06a.gif
 
Lycandroid said:
You have been brainwashed by right-wing media for decades.... We understand you'll never look inward. But you really need to do so.

2021-22, anti-vax right wing movement. This national health institute article states that at least 232,000 deaths could have been prevented by vaccines.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10123459/

You wonder if you've somehow missed hundreds of news articles about right wing violence? Yes, clearly.
 
Lycandroid said:
I don’t doubt it. And those are his/her better qualities.
 
