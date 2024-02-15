Crime Conservative Group tells court they have no proof of voter fraud

i guess after watching Fox News getting their shit pushed in, by the tune of damn near 900 million a lot of the election fraud grifters are having a come to Jesus moment when they get to court or right before they get to court.
I wonder what the new grift will be to dupe the MAGA Rube out of their money? Nothing easier than taking money from a MAGA Rube. Hell Trump got them to cover 50 million in lawyer fees so far For him and his kids.
 
