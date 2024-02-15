44nutman
Mar 10, 2010
22,321
22,396
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2024-02-14/conservative-group-tells-judge-it-has-no-evidence-to-back-its-claims-of-georgia-ballot-stuffingi guess after watching Fox News getting their shit pushed in, by the tune of damn near 900 million a lot of the election fraud grifters are having a come to Jesus moment when they get to court or right before they get to court.
I wonder what the new grift will be to dupe the MAGA Rube out of their money? Nothing easier than taking money from a MAGA Rube. Hell Trump got them to cover 50 million in lawyer fees so far For him and his kids.