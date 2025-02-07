  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Conservative “Christian philosopher” writer who said drag events were for grooming kids unsurprisingly arrested for molesting a child

Always the ones who are most vocal that are projecting/hiding something . Go back and check some of the drag threads and makes you wonder about some of those posters who were so against it.



Aaron Craig Gleason, an anti-LGBTQ+ writer who has accused queer people of “grooming” children for sexual abuse, has been arrested and charged for molesting a child under the age of 12.

Gleason, a 39-year-old middle school teacher and soccer coach who has written for the anti-LGBTQ+ media outlets The Daily Wire, The Federalist, and The Imaginative Conservative, was arrested on January 28 by police officers in Okaloosa, Florida. He has been charged with the “lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 by a person over the age of 18” and was held in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Conservative writer who accused drag queens of "grooming" kids arrested for child molestation - LGBTQ Nation

The self-professed Christian philosopher was arrested for molesting a child under the age of 12.
Shocker...almost like he wanted to draw attention away from him (and likely his colleagues).

It's a problem on both sides for sure. However, this highlights the dishonesty behind this particular argument
 
I suspect every loser with a "kill :eek::eek::eek::eek:" shirt, bumper sticker, etc. of being a :eek::eek::eek::eek:.
 
Can we fkn admit that both sides do this alot not just dems not just republicans both.
 
