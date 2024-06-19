  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Conor's rehab going great

In fairness, he does look proportionally in his usual fight shape, so I believe he did try to make it and wanted to fight. There's no bloat here or extra muscle.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I bet he shaved his head because he got another hair transplant. Just the veneers, the hair transplants, movie roles, opening up bars, constant drinking and philandering...You know hes focused.
Click to expand...
His teeth were perfectly fine before... I don't know why he had to go Steve Harvey on 'em...

1718827375729.png

<6> <6> <6> <6> <6> <6>
 
Everyone over here critiquing his wardrobe. The fuck! You guys are too much.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,763
Messages
55,715,331
Members
174,910
Latest member
Spiritualseeker2000

Share this page

Back
Top