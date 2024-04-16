Conor's next 5 fights....

Jon Stark
King in the North
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 25, 2012
- Messages
- 13,397
- Reaction score
- 167
I've been thinking about Conor McGregor's next five fights, and here's my take on how it might play out. I believe all these fights will be at WW or higher and he will never fight at FW or LW again. McGregor's first fight is against Michael Chandler. I predict that McGregor will come out victorious in this fight, most likely with a TKO or finish.
His next opponent could be Nate Diaz, who may just be looking for a big payday. McGregor should be able to handle Diaz and secure a win, potentially in the third round. The third fight could either be with Jorge Masvidal or a rematch with Dustin Poirier, depending on who's chin is more vulnerable at that point.
After that, McGregor may challenge Georges St-Pierre, which could be the biggest money fight in UFC history. It could potentially be at a catch weight of 175 or 180 pounds. As for McGregor's final fight, I believe he will go for the welterweight title, using his wins at 170 albeit against blown up LW's and being a two-division champ as justification.
No matter what happens, I am excited to see McGregor back in action and performing at a high level in the UFC. It would be incredible to see him become the first triple champ in UFC history.
