Conor's next 5 fights....

Jon Stark

Jon Stark

King in the North
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 25, 2012
Messages
13,397
Reaction score
167
I've been thinking about Conor McGregor's next five fights, and here's my take on how it might play out. I believe all these fights will be at WW or higher and he will never fight at FW or LW again. McGregor's first fight is against Michael Chandler. I predict that McGregor will come out victorious in this fight, most likely with a TKO or finish.

His next opponent could be Nate Diaz, who may just be looking for a big payday. McGregor should be able to handle Diaz and secure a win, potentially in the third round. The third fight could either be with Jorge Masvidal or a rematch with Dustin Poirier, depending on who's chin is more vulnerable at that point.

After that, McGregor may challenge Georges St-Pierre, which could be the biggest money fight in UFC history. It could potentially be at a catch weight of 175 or 180 pounds. As for McGregor's final fight, I believe he will go for the welterweight title, using his wins at 170 albeit against blown up LW's and being a two-division champ as justification.

No matter what happens, I am excited to see McGregor back in action and performing at a high level in the UFC. It would be incredible to see him become the first triple champ in UFC history.
 
I find the likelihood he has 5 fights incredibly low. He has a decent chance of losing to Chandler and I don't see him competitive with anyone in the top 5. He is going to be 36 by the time the Chandler fight happens and he hasn't been active since winning the lightweight title. Maybe a last hurrah with Nate and then he calls it quits.
 
He’s got 2 fights remaining on his contract. I do not see Conor having any more fights after the contract is done.
 
Is he going to be fighting until he's 60? IF this Chandler fight goes through and he loses, which there is a solid chance of happening if Chandler wrestles, he's done.
 
MVP could be a fun fight for him. Or Holloway for the BMF belt.
 
Jon Stark said:
I've been thinking about Conor McGregor's next five fights, and here's my take on how it might play out. I believe all these fights will be at WW or higher and he will never fight at FW or LW again.
Click to expand...

He could fight at abudhabiweight. The powers that be in Abu Dhabi love money and McGregor fights still generate the most money by far. He is responsible for each of the Top 7 highest selling PPV cards in MMA history. His last 2 fights rank in the Top 4 all time.

The Emiratis welcomed McGregor with open arms for UFC 257. He paid them back handsomely by delivering the highest selling PPV in the history of Abu Dhabi. They would certainly do everything possible to get McGregor to fight there, including orchestrating sham weigh-ins for him like they have done for Khabib, Chimaev, Makhachev, and Mokaev.
 
"Conors next 5 fights" is kind of similar to "the next 5 women I take to bed"

If either list becomes longer than 1 name, the train is officially off the tracks and something really bizarre, unexpected and apocalyptic will have happened.

The over under here should be set no higher than ONE. Let's see Conor actually make it to the cage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,450
Messages
55,420,433
Members
174,766
Latest member
durbanik916

Share this page

Back
Top