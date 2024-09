Earlier today:







Conor McGregor calls out Belal Muhammad and says he wants to fight him next for the title:"Okay Chandler's matched. Belal McGregor UFC Welterweight World Title Fight...I do damage at 170, yea... this man [Belal] hasn't even got a knockdown in UFC history. Not one knockdown, it's embarrassing to be honest."







Belal Muhammad responds to Conor McGregor’s callout “So Conor, you wanna fight me?… let’s go bro, anytime. Send location.”



Belal Muhammad: "You haven't won a fight since 2020. The last muslim fighter you sent location, he sent you to the hospital."