Conor vs Whitaker tapping

Conor tapped to a midget lmao

imagine tapping to a turtleneck sweater
 
of course he did,to this day conor had the best tdd against weight bully khabib by far(check first round),and this is after a long layoff and coke binge
 
I like khazmat but Whittaker is a warrior the choke was crushing his jaw
Little Conor would get killed by either fighters
Fuck off again d1
 
I swear Connor fans have been detrimental to the sport.
 
get over it brosef

a1fb0e7b-c635-4418-85d5-53ac7e9887e6_text.gif
 
Sooooo yea, Conor fought much harder
how much of a dunce are you if you can't tell the difference between those chokes? one guy had his mouth open and immediately got his jaw broke from the pressure. the other guy was getting his whole head and neck painfully cranked (necks don't immediately break like they do in movies. crazy, i know.)
 
