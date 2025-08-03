Conor vs Poirier 1

AstralPanda
Make no mistake about it
Conor was a rare breed of fighter at this time
Anyone who says otherwise is delusional or a hater
It’s not even the same guy post Floyd truthfullyAt his best when he was light , long lanky and light on his feet …. At his worst when he bulked up - lost cardio and speed and fell in love with only using his hands
Yeah he fought Floyd after moving up 155It’s not even the same guy post Floyd truthfully
Can’t even compare the two
Training with Ido made a big difference.At his best when he was light , long lanky and light on his feet …. At his worst when he bulked up - lost cardio and speed and fell in love with only using his hands
Still inspires me to this day as a martial artistConor was special once upon a time, it's 2025 now.
A fresh, young, healty Poirier that goes down with a shot like that
I still can't figure it out how was it possible. It looks like he went down on purpose.