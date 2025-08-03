  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Conor vs Poirier 1

Make no mistake about it

Conor was a rare breed of fighter at this time

Anyone who says otherwise is delusional or a hater
 
I still think those first 2 shots on the ground were to the back of the head but when you got Herb baked, it is what it is.

Connor before he lost himself in the money, drugs and bitches, was something special and at times he was enjoyable to listen to, he was passionate and a student of the game and spoke respectfully about alot of things. I miss that Connor, he was good for the sport
 
A fresh, young, healty Poirier that goes down with a shot like that

I still can't figure it out how was it possible. It looks like he went down on purpose.
 
Touch Butt Conor was peak Conor. When he used his kicks to set up his punches he was very effective.

But after the Floyd payday, he started planting his feet and attacking linearly
 
AstralPanda said:
It’s not even the same guy post Floyd truthfully

Can’t even compare the two
Yeah he fought Floyd after moving up 155

In fairness he took advantage of the opportunity to make life changing fuck you miney - he was the first and only to do it …. Should of never come back after

Again- he was best at his lightest (145) … he’s too small for lw … and wayyy too small for ww
 
Jinx_AA said:
At his best when he was light , long lanky and light on his feet …. At his worst when he bulked up - lost cardio and speed and fell in love with only using his hands
Training with Ido made a big difference.
 
He was the Best.
Kept that place Electric.
Talking bout Mike.
Just.Like.That.
Miss yas Goldberg

~haikuBot
 
Ayreon said:
A fresh, young, healty Poirier that goes down with a shot like that

I still can't figure it out how was it possible. It looks like he went down on purpose.
It's that small spot behind the ear. Hard to hit and seldom, but knockdowns happen.
Same with the temple.
 
