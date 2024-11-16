Conor vs Jake needs to happen in 2025

Think about the amount of money they could draw in. Both have a similar story. Conor was on welfare and then made some money fighting and became a possible billionaire by boxing and other business ventures. Jake grew up as a temporary Disney kid, then learned about crypto scams and marketing, then began making lots of money boxing. Both of them have punched old men, and neither of those old men fell down! Equal on all fronts! It's the perfect match. Fight brought to you by Etch-A-Sketch.