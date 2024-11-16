  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Conor vs Jake needs to happen in 2025

JakePaulMMA

JakePaulMMA

UFC deez nutz
@purple
Joined
Nov 26, 2020
Messages
1,778
Reaction score
2,663
Think about the amount of money they could draw in. Both have a similar story. Conor was on welfare and then made some money fighting and became a possible billionaire by boxing and other business ventures. Jake grew up as a temporary Disney kid, then learned about crypto scams and marketing, then began making lots of money boxing. Both of them have punched old men, and neither of those old men fell down! Equal on all fronts! It's the perfect match. Fight brought to you by Etch-A-Sketch.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
Think about the amount of money they could draw in. Both have a similar story. Conor was on welfare and then made some money fighting and became a possible billionaire by boxing and other business ventures. Jake grew up as a temporary Disney kid, then learned about crypto scams and marketing, then began making lots of money boxing. Both of them have punched old men, and neither of those old men fell down! It's the perfect match. Fight brought to you by Etch-A-Sketch.
Click to expand...
no. jake paul vs an established pro around his age and size need to happen.
 
Why should I give a fuck about their money? They already have it
 
Jake fought at 227lb tonight dude give me a break.
 
If Conor had to blow up to maybe fight at cruiserweight, he’d probably last no more than 2 rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Nausicaa
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,258
Messages
56,510,399
Members
175,259
Latest member
BoobsandPie24

Share this page

Back
Top