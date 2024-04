svmr_db said: Bout agreements often aren't actually signed until fight week, it's normal. Not news. Click to expand...

No that is absolutely not typical in marquee fights, let alone with Conor.The UFC promotional contract includes defining the length of the agreement and how many fights.Bout agreement specifies the date, location and weight class.Chandler is saying he doesn't even have a bout agreement yet, which means Conor has not signed one. You don't have a fight without Conor signing it and he will have it months in advance, that is when the deal is done.