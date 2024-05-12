Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history

markg171

markg171

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Jan 2, 2009
Messages
24,469
Reaction score
13,110
The organization is poised to do its first live gate in excess of $20 million for the June 29 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is headlined by the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor, who meets Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout.

After the expensive ticket prices for the card recently were revealed and seats went on sale, there was speculation UFC 303 would surpass the current all-time UFC live gate record of $17.7 million at UFC 205 in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

It’s no coincidence that event was headlined by McGregor, as well, who captured the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez by second-round knockout. Now “The Notorious” is set for his return to action following a nearly three-year layoff, and UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on Saturday that the numbers are already astronomical.

“It’s already way over $20 million,” White told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight news conference in St. Louis.

https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/co...M9t-TOxnYhFroy57-Wr-vPEI7exRxpcYPptdxWpuTa0oa
 
Tell us more PR poster.

You dodged my question from the other thread by the way:

1. Is HW now the new breed and has evolved past the last generation (Jon)?
2. Or is GOAT Jon better than the new generation at HW and HW's evolution is not happening?

Pick your PR poison. Your company says both but they are mutually exclusive.
 
TS is and always be a Conor nuthugger, who gives a shit about the gate, not there to watch people, I’m a fight fan I’m there to watch fights. Money doesn’t go in your pocket so why care so much? Also lol @ still being yellow carded, forever and always.
 
lol the fighters won’t even get 25% of the the Gate. Then they keep all the PPV buys besides giving Conor a few mil
 
Every few PPVs the UFC announces the largest gate in history because they keep jacking up the prices and people keep paying for it. The fighters don't get a penny of that money, which would cover fighter pay and event cost combined.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
lol the fighters won’t even get 25% of the the Gate. Then they keep all the PPV buys besides giving Conor a few mil
Click to expand...
blaseblase said:
Every few PPVs the UFC announces the largest gate in history because they keep jacking up the prices and people keep paying for it. The fighters don't get a penny of that money, which would cover fighter pay and event cost combined.
Click to expand...
lol PR poster makes a thread to spread propaganda for the UFC then posters on the first page pop the balloon with facts right away

Love it
 
Who cares about a large gate? I'm more concerned with how much money the event is going to make from the paying audience, not the physical size of the auditorium or Octagon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cooliox
  • Poll
News Dana just confirmed Conor VS Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29th
2
Replies
34
Views
925
JKS
JKS
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for UFC 303 on June 29
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
4K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,111
Messages
55,538,424
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top