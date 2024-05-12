Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history

markg171
The organization is poised to do its first live gate in excess of $20 million for the June 29 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which is headlined by the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor, who meets Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout.
After the expensive ticket prices for the card recently were revealed and seats went on sale, there was speculation UFC 303 would surpass the current all-time UFC live gate record of $17.7 million at UFC 205 in November 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
It’s no coincidence that event was headlined by McGregor, as well, who captured the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez by second-round knockout. Now “The Notorious” is set for his return to action following a nearly three-year layoff, and UFC CEO Dana White confirmed on Saturday that the numbers are already astronomical.
“It’s already way over $20 million,” White told reporters at the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight news conference in St. Louis.
