Conor Tattoo Cover Up Ideas Support Thread

This thread is meant to help those who were bamboozled by Conor McGregor and got a tattoo of him. I am assuming that people are probably not in the mental state to think about this and could use some support from the wonderful Sherdog community.

Anyone seeking help please just post your Conor McGregor tattoo here and we will help you brainstorm tattoo cover up ideas through Shoops, MS Paint or other artistic mediums. We are here for you.
 
They'll probably just double down and get a War Machine tattoo to go with it.
 
Hey not everyone has a proper male role model in their life. We can’t shame these guys.
 
Everytime i see a guy with a Tyson tattoo, i'm thinking ''what a rapist lover POS'' and now there are more of them i could see in the streets
I can't handle a Joe Rogan rape scandal!
 
