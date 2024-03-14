Media Conor speaks gibberish at the Roadhouse premiere

I'd love to see this guy and Steven Seagal blasted on marching powder talking about movement and joint manipulation
 
I'm beginning to enjoy this hyper deepfake looking Conor. He just comes off as an alien everywhere outside the MMA world. It's entertaining.
 
Seems pretty normal for Conor. Doesn't sound like gibberish to me. But hey, English isn't my first language and I know for a lot of people who do have English as their first language, that English is often very difficult for them.
 
Hes 35 but looks deep into his 40s man crazy



that and all the Irish booze has aged him like hell
 
Thanks to Endevour purchase now Conor shares the same boss and the same coc dealers as Hollywood actors
 
He is a LOSER. ALL $500M of his net worth is just the result of dumb luck. He will never win again in the UFC and that's what counts. His $500M net worth isn't worth the $500M it was written on! Even his $500M is not worth $500M. He's really only worth $100M according to my extensive, highly qualified calculations, so that makes him even that much more of a $100M LOSER!
 
i enjoy the coke fiend conor more than the crotch stuffer conor
 
