Conor signed his last contract almost 6 years ago

Both the UFC and Conor are at fault for Conor's lack of fights.



It was 100% Conor first as he really enjoyed bulking up and avoiding USADA, but now there might be some truth to the UFC stonewalling Conor to have him sign a new contract before giving him a fight. It's a tactic they have used in the past, and there is no doubt they would use it again especially to keep their cash cow locked down. The UFC will never let Conor become a free agent, and I seriously doubt they would even considering letting Conor box despite taking a big cut of his purse. It would just further his time away from the octagon.



Right now, Conor is his own worst enemy, or his management team should be replaced. He should just fight whoever he can, as fast as he can. Fight scrubs, fight Chandler, fight Bruce Buffer if you have to... he should use the media to campaign for opponents quickly and use his social media leverage to put the UFC on the defensive. Sure it will piss the UFC off, but what are they going to do? Cut him so he can fight elsewhere?



Like him or hate him, Conor does sell PPV's and make money, and if there is a fighter who is the exception to the rule when it comes to a fighter being able to play hardball with the UFC, it's certainly him.