Conor signed his last contract almost 6 years ago

When will it expire? I thought they expire after 5 years. Maybe he’s looking to fight elsewhere or box. He had 2 fights left which is why ufc isn’t letting him fight until he signs a new one
 
What were the terms of the contract? I've never heard of contracts expiring after 5 years unless that was a previous agreement.
 
Dana is Conor’s daddy, no way he cuts him loose any time soon
 
Isn’t that how Francis got out of his contract
It was based on how the contract is structured. If you have a sunset clause after 5 years, that is the only way that happens. There is no legal requirement to end a contract after 5 years, and the UFC could stop making new contracts including that provision at any time.
 
That Roadhouse money

connor-mcgregor-raining-money.gif


giphy.gif
 
Probably renewed if it did expire. Doubt UFC wants Conor to be a free agent, they'll offer him something he can't refuse.
 
and the UFC could stop making new contracts including that provision at any time.
Not if they don't want trouble with the justice department. There's a reason why they started making less restrictive contracts, they lost an antitrust case in Nevada. They don't want the DOJ looking further into their business practices so they are not going to remove the sunset clauses. And some states do have restrictions on how long a contract can be enforced.
 
Huh? That lawsuit isn't even off the ground yet; it just started.
 
They started putting the 5yr sunset clause in fighter contracts when the antitrust case started gaining traction

They started including a sunset clause back in the standard contracts about an hour after Ngannou used his to tell DW and the UFC to go fuck themselves.
 
Sunset clause became standard in their promotional contracts years back. This is due to regulation in multiple states, California being the most notable, and the on going class action lawsuit.

Setting all that aside, the courts do not like infinite contracts and some of their language was not enforceable at all - the reality is no athlete could afford to litigate with Zuffa regarding time or money. That is all changed now with the class action.
 
Both the UFC and Conor are at fault for Conor's lack of fights.

It was 100% Conor first as he really enjoyed bulking up and avoiding USADA, but now there might be some truth to the UFC stonewalling Conor to have him sign a new contract before giving him a fight. It's a tactic they have used in the past, and there is no doubt they would use it again especially to keep their cash cow locked down. The UFC will never let Conor become a free agent, and I seriously doubt they would even considering letting Conor box despite taking a big cut of his purse. It would just further his time away from the octagon.

Right now, Conor is his own worst enemy, or his management team should be replaced. He should just fight whoever he can, as fast as he can. Fight scrubs, fight Chandler, fight Bruce Buffer if you have to... he should use the media to campaign for opponents quickly and use his social media leverage to put the UFC on the defensive. Sure it will piss the UFC off, but what are they going to do? Cut him so he can fight elsewhere?

Like him or hate him, Conor does sell PPV's and make money, and if there is a fighter who is the exception to the rule when it comes to a fighter being able to play hardball with the UFC, it's certainly him.
 
The Sunset clause was added (5 year limit on contract length) in response to the Anti Trust lawsuits. Here is an interesting article about the changes that helped Ngannou leave as Reigning UFC champion and more recent changes that are designed to give the UFC even more leverage and control and protection from class action lawsuits which spurred changes that favoured the fighters.

Yes, good answer. Lot of ignorance on here.
 
The UFC "Sunset" clause started happening in 2017. Connor signed before that iirc

*Edit: Conor resigned in 2018 before the Khabib fight. It was a 6 fight deal and he has had 4 fights already. Although Conor's contracts could have anything in them and don't need to follow the "Standard UFC Contract".
 
