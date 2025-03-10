  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Conor sends a vicious message before a potential clash tomorrow

He did it all for the nookie

xe0do52r5nsd1.jpeg
 
Imagine how awesome it would be to be at a Limp Bizkit concert in Ireland and then you run into Conor.
 
BigSexy444 said:
BigSexy444 said:

Imagine how awesome it would be to be at a Limp Bizkit concert in Ireland and then you run into Conor.
Not going to lie: If I were somebody that had legit feud with McGregor, this would be a good opportunity to go knock him out (sorta) legally. Maybe it's not the best idea to advertise things like that on social media.

Also it's one thing to say thing like to to professional fighters you will fight for money; it's another thing to say that about people that are just going to a concert to have fun. Scummy little man energy. The guy has all that money but he still has little man energy.

Conor-McGregor-face-off.png
 
Too early for him to act up. Chandler and Paddy haven't fought yet.
 
what a fucking idiot, you don't go to a metal show looking for a fight especially not if you are a fighter, half the people in the pit tend to be kids
 
Makes sense that young Conor was partly molded by this guy
limp-bizkit.gif
 
Limp Bizkit was a horrific time for music.
 
