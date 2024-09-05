Conor running for President of Ireland

1725550678844.png

Very focused on the MMA return I see then, lol.

He's never fighting again. I'm now of that camp.
 
He fights when he wants to boost his ego a little bit but he’s garbage now so it hasn’t worked out the last few times
 
Conor training for the debates...

0_MCGREGOR-GUINNESS.jpg


And Chandler waiting for Conor's term in office to finish...

Sad-Pablo-Escobar.jpg
 
Had his political dream pegged WAY back, Conor's got a shot with his popularity.
 
