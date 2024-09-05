Conor running for President of Ireland

Chaotic Progressor
Looking forward to watching Conor panic wrestles his opponents in debates when get asked a question he can't answer
Conor McGregor scraps UFC comeback, will instead run for President of Ireland in 2025Former UFC champion Conor McGregor announces his bid for President of Ireland in 2025, promising to end the current regime and return power to the working class.www.mmamania.com
He's entirely unelectable given his history