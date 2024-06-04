Conor pulled out from press conference because of money

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

He saw that the gate for the event between he and Chandler broke the record so he asked for more money and they said no.

He’s done this before for UFC 200 and got pulled from the card.

Also fight contracts I think are not signed till the around fight week so there’s not iron clad agreement that he has to show up… he can just say he is injured and he wants more money if they want him to step up and fight.

I don’t blame him for negotiating as the UFC has fighters by the balls in 99% of situations so if he’s trying to negotiate a better deal for himself it’s his right. Too bad the fans get the short end of the stick.
 
I have a hard time believing Dana would play that game with the guy. Again.

If anything, Conor seemed more like the desperate party over the past year.
 
Aldo did get knocked out in 13 seconds
 
Lmao guy just yapping.

Conor is not fit to fight and realized it's fast approaching and realized he's fucked and probably realizes he doesn't wanna do this anymore lol.

Have you seen his social media pics? That don't look like a fighter in serious training
 
Gimme a break

If he did that, it only means he didnt want to fight cos now he has no money.

Someone making the millions Conor makes, trying to hold up Dana for money? lmao gtfo
 
ts gobbles Conor’s nuts for fun.
 
yeah "contracts not being signed until the week of the fight"? well that almost ruined any potential credibility you have. but I'm still not opposed to considering your theory that conor is playing some weird, last minute hardball with them. there could be some weird language in their agreement that a good lawyer could question, and in turn give conor wiggle room to cause last minute hell like this. if this theory is true, that is.... but of course everyone is just guessing at this point...
 
