MarioLemieux
Sep 8, 2024
Not the same news as retailers no longer carrying the brand, Proper 12, as of 15 minutes ago drops Conor as the face of the brand.
Great news, we don't need to see his ass on UFC event Proper 12 marketing anymore
"Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100 percent owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey," the company said in the aftermath of McGregor's case.
"Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor's name and likeness in the marketing of the brand." [h/t The Irish Times]
Alongside Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey, many other products linked to Conor McGregor are being removed from stores across Ireland.
