Media Conor officially dropped as the face/marketing of Proper 12

Not the same news as retailers no longer carrying the brand, Proper 12, as of 15 minutes ago drops Conor as the face of the brand.

Great news, we don't need to see his ass on UFC event Proper 12 marketing anymore




"Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100 percent owner of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey," the company said in the aftermath of McGregor's case.

"Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr. McGregor's name and likeness in the marketing of the brand." [h/t The Irish Times]

Alongside Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey, many other products linked to Conor McGregor are being removed from stores across Ireland.
 
Yep I just read that.
And Hitman took him out of their new game.

Actions have consequences.

Now if only the American public gave a fuck about SA we'd have a different upcoming president. Republicans were going to release the Epstein list until they discovered Mr Trump had been there more times than Conor has done lines of coke. Now they are trying to act like Epstein Island never existed.
 
Won’t change a thing.

Most of y’all don’t buy it anymore anyway.

He can get a new one and make more Cash.

Conor is about to take a pic with Casey Anthony
 
Feel sorry for the owners. Only the lowest of the low will buy that whiskey now.
I don’t feel bad for them at all.
I’d feel bad if they didn’t drop Conor and stayed true to their boy.

But they don’t wanna be associated with a civilly convicted graper. Most businesses will follow suit
 
Won’t change a thing.

Most of y’all don’t buy it anymore anyway.

He can get a new one and make more Cash.

Conor is about to take a pic with Casey Anthony
lol ... nobody is going to backing Conor for any serious branding at this point, the partners he has now who he actually had success with will not even associate/endorse him and nobody will carry his merchandise. Irish Stout is being pulled as well.

Game Over for the con man.
 
Won’t change a thing.

Most of y’all don’t buy it anymore anyway.

He can get a new one and make more Cash.

Conor is about to take a pic with Casey Anthony
Nobody with a moral compass will have anything to do with Conor and his rapist ass, the only ones who excuse his behaviour are child diddlers and rapists alike.
 
I know Khabib doesn't promote alcohol but how funny will it be if he becomes the new face of Proper 12
 
Lmao this is all because khabib destroyed him
 
Might as well just quit then. It was pretty much just Conor fanboys buying it anyway.
 
I know Khabib doesn't promote alcohol but how funny will it be if he becomes the new face of Proper 12
khabiblaugh.gif




Lmao this is all because khabib destroyed him
More or less. The rape happened weeks after the fight. Obvious rage rape from the ptsd, but we also have to blame the fact that Conor is and insane junkie/terrible person.


1732602351142.png
 
