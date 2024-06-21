  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Conor mocks RDA for pulling out with a 'Sore Toe'

This could be totally legit, but all I'm saying is, if its something more serious and he wanted to make up a lie to cover up the more serious thing, the pinky toe seems like the sort of thing that he'd make up.
 
His excuse is bullshit, they are covering up his drug/alcohol issues or his fractured leg
 
richardjohnson said:
You Conrat fans really don’t want to accept that your guy pulled out because of a sore toe, huh?
Click to expand...
No because he’s a drunk and a drug addict who was just partying prior to the fight and had a seizure on an interview. Just a week ago it was said he fractured his leg again. Who knows what the real truth is, but not sure why the ufc would be so secret about it until now unless it’s some cover up.

Conor also fought with an injured foot against Khabib so it’s not something he would pull out over
 
Last edited:
to be fair, this is not by anymeans the biggest fight of conors life, Like the conor fight was for RDA. that fight actually had something on the line, this fights just meh
 
