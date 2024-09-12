Media Conor McGregor working as a bartender in New Jersey

He looks absolutely mangled off the soft. He’s gonna wake up with an awful case of the Colombian flu.
 
That Manlet can barely see over the bartop

Bet you he’s wearing his lifts
 
I wonder what people get out of tagging celebrities in their stories....
 
The Siege said:
If he opened up a bar, he better watch out.
That glorified crew over in Jersey is gonna bust him out in no time.
Click to expand...
No clue what this means.
usernamee said:
you just know half of the guys there that's cheering have talked mad shit about Conor online but when he shows up in person it's a different tune
Click to expand...
So many ppl are like this unfortunately.
PhilMcCavity said:
He looks absolutely mangled off the soft. He’s gonna wake up with an awful case of the Colombian flu.
Click to expand...
No clue what that means.
 
Chandler must be there waiting to be served, and waiting, and waiting.....

6e1pqgx6eg6d1.jpeg
 
"Conor spending time with family" is the kind of headline I'd be surprised/happy to see💞
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,081
Messages
56,174,285
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top