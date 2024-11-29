News Conor McGregor wax figure removed from National Museum in Dublin

His whisky, his beer, his energy drink, his videogame appearances, his murals and now his wax figure lol

He is being erased from history like Marty McMfly in that picture from in Back to the Future

Conor McGregor wax figure removed from museum after civil case

The National Wax Museum Plus says it removed the figure two weeks ago in light of his civil trial.
Should of never been there in the first place..

The guy is mostly known for his antics and his charisma and not his fighting, why is there a statue of him again??

UFC taking 13th ranked Dennis Siver down to 10th so they could market Conor fighting a top 10 fighter lol
 
ce6d09f0-add0-11ef-81f9-876fca757dbb.jpg.webp

Hell of a fivehead on that wax figure
Guy looking like Max Headroom up in here.
Max-Headroom.jpg
 
Good riddance. I was a fan of him when he was coming up because how exciting he was. I was able to look past the cockyness in the beginning but then he started thinking he was untouchable and started assaulting civilians, disrespected families of fighters and just straight up being a POS that thought he could get away with anything.

Fuck him, and I'm glad he's getting fucked at every direction LOL
 
Who cares about virtue signaling weirdos filming themselves taking down a statue or poster for social media likes

Conor is already set for life financially and lives a very comfortable life, he has endless businesses/sources of income

At the end of the day he'll always be universally beloved as a legend of MMA and someone who revolutionized the sport and took it to another level

No amount of lies or false narratives will erase his legacy
 
i suppose we are to expect a thread on sherdog when any mural/sculpture/painting/spray painting/ poster of Conor is removed anywhere in the world
Hate him or love him you can't deny that Conor is the number 1 needle mover and that he's the biggest star that mma has ever had
 
Who cares about virtue signaling weirdos filming themselves taking down a statue or poster for social media likes

Conor is already set for life financially and lives very comfortable life, he has endless businesses/sources of income

At the end of the day he'll always be universally beloved as a legend of MMA and someone who revolutionized the sport and took it to another level

No amount of lies or false narratives will erase his legacy
Maybe you can buy it so you can do what you desperately desire, treat it the same way your hero treats women.

Just use a napkin, you freak
 
