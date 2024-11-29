Media Conor McGregor wax figure removed from Museum

Should of never been there in the first place..

The guy is mostly known for his antics and his charisma and not his fighting, why is there a statue of him again??

UFC taking 13th ranked Dennis Siver down to 10th so they could market Conor fighting a top 10 fighter lol
 
ce6d09f0-add0-11ef-81f9-876fca757dbb.jpg.webp

Only Here for Attachments said:
Hell of a fivehead on that wax figure
Guy looking like Max Headroom up in here.
Max-Headroom.jpg
 
i suppose we are to expect a thread on sherdog when any mural/sculpture/painting/spray painting/ poster of Conor is removed anywhere in the world
 
Sell it to a few leprechauns on here who would love to have it in their house.
 
Good riddance. I was a fan of him when he was coming up because how exciting he was. I was able to look past the cockyness in the beginning but then he started thinking he was untouchable and started assaulting civilians, disrespected families of fighters and just straight up being a POS that thought he could get away with anything.

Fuck him, and I'm glad he's getting fucked at every direction LOL
 
Who cares about virtue signaling weirdos filming themselves taking down a statue or poster for social media likes

Conor is already set for life financially and lives a very comfortable life, he has endless businesses/sources of income

At the end of the day he'll always be universally beloved as a legend of MMA and someone who revolutionized the sport and took it to another level

No amount of lies or false narratives will erase his legacy
 
Karate Kid said:
i suppose we are to expect a thread on sherdog when any mural/sculpture/painting/spray painting/ poster of Conor is removed anywhere in the world
Hate him or love him you can't deny that Conor is the number 1 needle mover and that he's the biggest star that mma has ever had
 
Elegant said:
Who cares about virtue signaling weirdos filming themselves taking down a statue or poster for social media likes

Conor is already set for life financially and lives very comfortable life, he has endless businesses/sources of income

At the end of the day he'll always be universally beloved as a legend of MMA and someone who revolutionized the sport and took it to another level

No amount of lies or false narratives will erase his legacy
Maybe you can buy it so you can do what you desperately desire, treat it the same way your hero treats women.

Just use a napkin, you freak
 
