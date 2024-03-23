Conor McGregor Vs Matt Hughes

Hughes all day.



Ww is 2 weightclasses higher than where McGregor was good, and Hughes as a strong wrestler is conors stylistic kryptonite.



Hughes had pretty robotic striking and his chin wasn't anything to write home about, so there's the chance McGregor could land something big and put him on queer street, but that's a hail Mary hope. Prime Hughes would have crushed him 95 times out of a hundred.