Conor McGregor Vs Matt Hughes

With all of this talk about McGregor moving up to WW, how do you think he'd do against an elite WW... From 20 years ago?
 
Hughes all day.

Ww is 2 weightclasses higher than where McGregor was good, and Hughes as a strong wrestler is conors stylistic kryptonite.

Hughes had pretty robotic striking and his chin wasn't anything to write home about, so there's the chance McGregor could land something big and put him on queer street, but that's a hail Mary hope. Prime Hughes would have crushed him 95 times out of a hundred.
 
Hughes might be the only person Conor could beat these days.
 
Conor stuffed Khabib several times and got back to his feet a few times. Conor would KO him stiff
 
Hughes would dominate him, much bigger and stronger and a lot better grappler. It would be like the khabib fight except probably worse. Conor is at his best at feather and lightweight too small for welter.
 
