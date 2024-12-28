Conor Mcgregor vs Jose Aldo Poll: What were your thoughts at the time?

What were your thoughts going into this fight?

  • OMG please shut this Irish guy up!

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • The Conor Reign begins here! EIRE!

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • I like both guys but ya gotta think Aldo wins

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • I like both guys but I think Conor's gonna win

    Votes: 1 12.5%
  • Total voters
    8
mma-ufc-194-aldo-vs-mcgregor-weigh-1028812766-scaled.jpg
 
I like both but I think me and many others wished it had lasted longer. Can’t blame Conor for finding the kill shot early though.
 
Gabe said:
I like both but I think me and many others wished it had lasted longer. Can’t blame Conor for finding the kill shot early though.
It DOES SUCK that we never got a rematch. I dont blame Conor for not doing it, but so many unanswered questions !
 
I felt like I was spitting in the wind defending Conor here, there was an army of people who thought Aldo wouldn't lose. I thought both would keep it standing and it plays to Conor's strength. Conor winning wasn't in the realm of possibility to many. They thought Conor was just a freakshow given easy fights.
 
Tweak896 said:
They thought Conor was just a freakshow given easy fights.
Well, it wasnt hard to see why they though that. They were originally gonna give him a title shot for beating Denis fuckin Siver.
 
I was expecting a war. I made myself a coffee (cause it’s about 4am here, when the main even starts) I took a sip of coffee and the fight was already over. I was quite disappointed, tbh…
 
Boomb said:
I was expecting a war. I made myself a coffee (cause it’s about 4am here, when the main even starts) I took a sip of coffee and the fight was already over. I was quite disappointed, tbh…
In some ways it was dissapointing, but also incredible and spectacular, in another way.
 
