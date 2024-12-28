Conor Mcgregor vs Jose Aldo Poll: What were your thoughts at the time?

It DOES SUCK that we never got a rematch. I dont blame Conor for not doing it, but so many unanswered questions !I like both but I think me and many others wished it had lasted longer. Can’t blame Conor for finding the kill shot early though.
Well, it wasnt hard to see why they though that. They were originally gonna give him a title shot for beating Denis fuckin Siver.They thought Conor was just a freakshow given easy fights.
In some ways it was dissapointing, but also incredible and spectacular, in another way.I was expecting a war. I made myself a coffee (cause it’s about 4am here, when the main even starts) I took a sip of coffee and the fight was already over. I was quite disappointed, tbh…