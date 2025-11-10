Conor Mcgregor tells JDM not to worry about Islam. Says he will be easy to beat at Welterweight.

has connor even won a fight in the 2020s lol?



but one think about connor is that memories of his run bring back memories of good times. Times before covid.



Technology at the time was adding to our lives and didn't feel as suffocating.



Politically people weren't ruined back then as they are now. People now wear the wars and debats about trans, forced vaccinations, masks on their face.



UFC was really good. Great fights every card.



I think in general people were happy. It was boom times. People were enjoying themselves.



Now we are all caught in propaganda and mainly been caught in these echo chambers do to big tech.



so while he sucks as a figter and was always overrated, his legacy his certainly aided by the good times we enjoyed during his run.



Since covid it feels like we are in another parallel dimension.