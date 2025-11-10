Conor Mcgregor tells JDM not to worry about Islam. Says he will be easy to beat at Welterweight.

Conor McGregor gave some advice to JDM ahead of the Islam Makhachev fight: "He will be light work at this weight. No finishing capability or positional awareness whatsoever. He is a back pack at best. Nothing to fear. Fear not! Patience, fitness, and ferocity, and he is sparked unconscious inside the 5."
 
The B-Team is the correct caption <{Heymansnicker}>
 
has connor even won a fight in the 2020s lol?

but one think about connor is that memories of his run bring back memories of good times. Times before covid.

Technology at the time was adding to our lives and didn't feel as suffocating.

Politically people weren't ruined back then as they are now. People now wear the wars and debats about trans, forced vaccinations, masks on their face.

UFC was really good. Great fights every card.

I think in general people were happy. It was boom times. People were enjoying themselves.

Now we are all caught in propaganda and mainly been caught in these echo chambers do to big tech.

so while he sucks as a figter and was always overrated, his legacy his certainly aided by the good times we enjoyed during his run.

Since covid it feels like we are in another parallel dimension.
 
No it didn't

In the 2020s people were complaining about how better life was in the 2010s

It is all about nostalgia and relative point of view. Some days ago I heard someone saying how better was life in 2010.

In 2010 Europe was falling apart with debt crysis and millions of unemployed people
 
Ayreon said:
No it didn't

In the 2020s people were complaining about how better life was in the 2010s

It is all about nostalgia and relative point of view. Some days ago I heard someone saying how better was life in 2010.

In 2010 Europe was falling apart with debt crysis and millions of unemployed people
Click to expand...
wtf you mean life was better in 2020

okay we are talking about the what counts, north america.

europe might as well be the third world. if it wasn't for our tax dollars and connections helping you, you would be no different then pakistan.
 
