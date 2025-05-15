Media Conor McGregor teases UFC return with Dana White message

Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC!

Oh Yes! 🙏☘️



Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt! @ufc @TKOGrp @bareknucklefc 💰💰💰@tidlsport @ForgedStout 💰💰💰💰@TheMacLife 💰💰💰💰💰


Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2025
Conor McGregor is teasing an Ultimate Fighting Championship return for the umpteenth time.

McGregor (22-6) seemingly hasn’t given up on his UFC career. UFC CEO Dana White recently made a string of fight announcements that have McGregor excited. Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight title and moved up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 317 on June 28.

Reacting to these announcements, McGregor teased a return, hinting at returning to the drug testing pool.

“Call that big bu** nurse,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram story. “Wow real exciting times ahead again in the UFC. Let’s get this show started @ufc.”

McGregor shares an infamous rivalry with Makhachev’s teammate and former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman’s career hasn’t seen much success since a failed title bid against “The Eagle” in 2018. McGregor bounced back with a knockout of Donald Cerrone at welterweight. But he has since suffered consecutive stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier, the last of which left him with a broken leg in 2021. While McGregor recovered from the injury within a year, he hasn’t been able to make the return that he has been teasing since. After starring opposite Michael Chandler as coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 31, the two were matched up at UFC 303 last year before “Notorious” pulled out due to an injury.

That seems like quite a reach to interpret as 'teasing a return'...not that a tease would mean anything, given his history of semi-coherent blathering on social media.
 
Can we get a Conor filter so anytime his name is written we don't see the post that would be swell. He is an irrelevant bum, k thanks.
 
they are lining him up to get beat by Paddy at some point, seems like a natural progression and gets the clown off the books
 
I dont see who he fights that will sell other than Paddy or Habib or one of Habibs guys. Paddy vs Connar would sell like crazy if promoted right. England vs Ireland in MMA.
 
treelo said:
they are lining him up to get beat by Paddy at some point, seems like a natural progression and gets the clown off the books
The training camp would beat him before Paddy. That dude not fighting again. Just his usual post so he gets attention and he can promote his brands
 
Dana: Conor is coming back early 2026
2026 comes. Dana: Conor return possible in the fall.
Rinse and repeat
 
ElLunico said:
The training camp would beat him before Paddy. That dude not fighting again. Just his usual post so he gets attention and he can promote his brands
Dana will make sure he fights Paddy regardless of what shape he is in, i think its his only chance at having another fight TBH, he looks like he can barely move these days, the UFC wont drop him because they dont want him to fight somewhere else, he may be a PR nightmare, but he is exposure and White doesnt care if that is bad or good
 
Kwic said:
He can fuck right off.
Websites should ban posting about him until he signs the contact.
^This. The dude talks about how he's going to do this or that and never follows though. The only sure thing in his life is cocaine.
 
