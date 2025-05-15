Kowboy On Sherdog
Wow! Real exciting times again in the UFC!
Oh Yes!
Bravo, Dana White! Never a doubt! @ufc @TKOGrp @bareknucklefc @tidlsport @ForgedStout @TheMacLife
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2025
Conor McGregor is teasing an Ultimate Fighting Championship return for the umpteenth time.
McGregor (22-6) seemingly hasn’t given up on his UFC career. UFC CEO Dana White recently made a string of fight announcements that have McGregor excited. Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight title and moved up to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant 155-pound strap at UFC 317 on June 28.
Reacting to these announcements, McGregor teased a return, hinting at returning to the drug testing pool.
“Call that big bu** nurse,” McGregor wrote on his Instagram story. “Wow real exciting times ahead again in the UFC. Let’s get this show started @ufc.”
McGregor shares an infamous rivalry with Makhachev’s teammate and former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman’s career hasn’t seen much success since a failed title bid against “The Eagle” in 2018. McGregor bounced back with a knockout of Donald Cerrone at welterweight. But he has since suffered consecutive stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier, the last of which left him with a broken leg in 2021. While McGregor recovered from the injury within a year, he hasn’t been able to make the return that he has been teasing since. After starring opposite Michael Chandler as coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 31, the two were matched up at UFC 303 last year before “Notorious” pulled out due to an injury.
