koa pomaikai
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 866
- Reaction score
- 2,057
Conor McGregor’s civil sexual assault case moves forward after lawyer’s response
Woman accuses the former UFC champion of ‘unlawful sexual contact’ at Miami’s Kaseya Center in 2023
www.the-independent.com
Jane Doe is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against Mcgregor for an alleged rape.
Back in 2023, “Jane Doe” accused Mcgregor of rape after a Miami heat game.
Prosecutors declined to prosecute, finding inconsistent evidence and video footage as well inconsistent statements made by the victim.
Mcgregor also partied with the victim for hours after the alleged rape incident.
Conor McGregor will not face charges for alleged sexual assault during NBA Finals in Miami
The alleged incident occurred during Game 4 at the Kaseya Center back in June.
www.cbsnews.com
Do you think Conor raped her?