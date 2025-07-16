News Conor Mcgregor sued for money damages for “unlawful sexual conduct”, after prosecutors decline criminal prosecution

koa pomaikai

www.the-independent.com

Conor McGregor’s civil sexual assault case moves forward after lawyer’s response

Woman accuses the former UFC champion of ‘unlawful sexual contact’ at Miami’s Kaseya Center in 2023
Jane Doe is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against Mcgregor for an alleged rape.

Back in 2023, “Jane Doe” accused Mcgregor of rape after a Miami heat game.

Prosecutors declined to prosecute, finding inconsistent evidence and video footage as well inconsistent statements made by the victim.

Mcgregor also partied with the victim for hours after the alleged rape incident.

www.cbsnews.com

Conor McGregor will not face charges for alleged sexual assault during NBA Finals in Miami

The alleged incident occurred during Game 4 at the Kaseya Center back in June.
Do you think Conor raped her?
 
How much coke did Conor do at that game? This happened at half time of that game

Fuck this alleged bullshit already, Conor is a modern day Ted Bundy without the murder, for now.
 
