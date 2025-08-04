  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Conor Mcgregor sued again

After winning her appeal, Nikita hand wants additional damages/litigation for traumatizing her with additional litigation, the appeal was claimed to have traumatized her.

Can you sue for trauma caused by an appeal? Never heard of this before.

Conor McGregor sued again as Nikita Hand accuses him of manipulating Irish court in failed appeal | International Sports News - Times of India

International Sports News: Nikita Hand has filed a new civil claim against Konor McGregor and two others. This follows McGregor's failed appeal in a previous case. Hand alleges
Considering what she's been through because of him, she probably can get damages awarded when he draws out the stress with perjured testimony.
 
Not sure she is as innocent as she claims.

Though Conor losing more coke money $$$ is funny.
Coke..cocaine???!?? where...
 
Shitdog is fine with rape victims being called 'whores' I see.

Also the mods seem completely happy to allow the demented scumbag OP to make numerous threads on this issue, when the intention is always to poison the well from the outset with misleading claims. This only serves to sucker halfwits into parroting a false narrative.

She is in fact suing these 3 pieces of shit for very legitimate reasons.
 
Dr Fong said:
Shitdog is fine with rape victims being called 'whores' I see.

Also the mods seem completely happy to allow the demented scumbag OP to make numerous threads on this issue, when the intention is always to poison the well from the outset with misleading claims. This only serves to sucker halfwits into parroting a false narrative.

She is in fact suing these 3 pieces of shit for very legitimate reasons.
Click to expand...
They arent mutually exclusive. She can be a victim of sexual assault and battery. Given the facts of the case, it appears she was a victim.

She is also a scumbag human being and a complete whore.

None of this is a defense of Conor and his posse, who are also scumbags.
 
