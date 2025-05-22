Media Conor McGregor Subtly Flexes About Donald Cerrone Win While Playing Soccer

Conor McGregor recently flexed about his win over Donald Cerrone, his only Ultimate Fighting Championship victory since 2016.


In a post on social media, McGregor shared pictures of himself from what appears to be a recreational soccer league game. “Notorious” shared multiple photos of a particular shoulder tackle with which he floored the rival player. He then reminded fans that the same shoulders have even ended UFC fights. McGregor wrote in the caption: “Get up outta that I’ve broke noses and eye sockets with this shoulder.

The Irishman was specifically referring to the innovative shoulder strikes he used in his win over Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. In that bout, McGregor was coming off his failed title bid in the UFC 229 grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC's biggest star back then, McGregor was matched up at welterweight against Cerrone, who was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses. While McGregor finished Cerrone with a head kick in the first round, he initially compromised “Cowboy” with shoulder strikes in the clinch. Cerrone never won a fight again and hung up his gloves in 2022 while on a six-fight slump.

Meanwhile, McGregor never managed to build on the Cerrone victory. He suffered consecutive stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier, the last of which left him with a broken leg in 2021. The Dubliner hasn’t fought since despite teasing a return multiple times. UFC CEO Dana White recently said he’s not fighting anytime soon.

Conor will always be Conor, Double champ and all that.

But you know full well, every single person within earshot is gonna have to hear about it till the end of time. Despite becoming a multi-millionaire business man. It'll just be fight stories forever.

His kids are gonna be rolling their eyes at'em before they're teenagers.
 
That version of Cerrone was a shell of his prime. He looked like he just showed up for a payday, not to actually win.

McGs shoulder strikes against the cage looked like they almost took him out. Cowboy could take a shot back in the day and he would usually fire back with three or four in return.

Against McG he basically folded up like a cheap tent.
 
Bro is telling us about his last win five years ago over a 37 year old has-been coming off two finish losses.
 
Just shows how washed up Conor is, that fight happened in like 1748 and Cerrone fell over on the floor from some shoulder strikes, a first in MMA.
 
