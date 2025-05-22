Kowboy On Sherdog
In a post on social media, McGregor shared pictures of himself from what appears to be a recreational soccer league game. “Notorious” shared multiple photos of a particular shoulder tackle with which he floored the rival player. He then reminded fans that the same shoulders have even ended UFC fights. McGregor wrote in the caption: “Get up outta that I’ve broke noses and eye sockets with this shoulder.
The Irishman was specifically referring to the innovative shoulder strikes he used in his win over Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. In that bout, McGregor was coming off his failed title bid in the UFC 229 grudge match against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC's biggest star back then, McGregor was matched up at welterweight against Cerrone, who was coming off back-to-back stoppage losses. While McGregor finished Cerrone with a head kick in the first round, he initially compromised “Cowboy” with shoulder strikes in the clinch. Cerrone never won a fight again and hung up his gloves in 2022 while on a six-fight slump.
Meanwhile, McGregor never managed to build on the Cerrone victory. He suffered consecutive stoppage losses against Dustin Poirier, the last of which left him with a broken leg in 2021. The Dubliner hasn’t fought since despite teasing a return multiple times. UFC CEO Dana White recently said he’s not fighting anytime soon.
