Media Conor McGregor sparring 6’5” PFL Welterweight Eoin Sheridan

Who wins if they were to fight?

ME1AMLZ9_o.png
 
Guess there is a reason there are only 2 clips and neither is longer than 5 seconds...
And there is no reason to spar a 6'5 guy as a 5'8 1/2 guy
 
