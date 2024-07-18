Having followed both guy's run from the start, Conor had a lot more hype, and I think head to head Conor is a better striker by a fair margin.



Topuria is obviously a lot more well rounded. I think head to head, I think Conor beats him prime for prime.



And before Conor went full on party mode and whatever he's on, I think Conor was a lot more likable than Topuria.



I'm not sure if Topuria would've beaten Aldo. Not sure if he beats Max. I favor Max here.