Media Conor McGregor Says of Ilia Topuria, 'I'll Slap Him Back to Georgia', Ilia Responds.

Conor is familiar with humiliation.
 
Having followed both guy's run from the start, Conor had a lot more hype, and I think head to head Conor is a better striker by a fair margin.

Topuria is obviously a lot more well rounded. I think head to head, I think Conor beats him prime for prime.

And before Conor went full on party mode and whatever he's on, I think Conor was a lot more likable than Topuria.

I'm not sure if Topuria would've beaten Aldo. Not sure if he beats Max. I favor Max here.
 
Having followed both guy's run from the start, Conor had a lot more hype, and I think head to head Conor is a better striker by a fair margin.

Topuria is obviously a lot more well rounded. I think head to head, I think Conor beats him prime for prime.

And before Conor went full on party mode and whatever he's on, I think Conor was a lot more likable than Topuria.

I'm not sure if Topuria would've beaten Aldo. Not sure if he beats Max. I favor Max here.
Nah i think Ilia takes him down and kinda Khabibs him. Ilia outwrestled Bryce Mitchell remember? Subbed him too.

As far as hype, you're right. Actually Conors run was more hyped than anyone ever in MMA.
 
FFS Conor why did you give him attention, its what he wants....
Nah i think Ilia takes him down and kinda Khabibs him. Ilia outwrestled Bryce Mitchell remember? Subbed him too.

As far as hype, you're right. Actually Conors run was more hyped than anyone ever in MMA.
Not good enough. Imagine Bryce Mitchell vs Chad Mendes? lol. Would've looked like Cody Mckenzie fight.

Conor looked better against Khabib than anyone not named Tibau.
 
