Media Conor McGregor says Islam-Poirier flopped

I think we all know he'd rather have a real championship belt than sell the most PPVs.

He just dries his tears with money and tries to hide it.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
I had to do some research but ‘a nothing burger’ is a slang way of saying ‘flopped.’ It’s not actually a meal.

We need saint McGregor to sacrifice his brain cells to pump those PPV numbers up!

hqdefault.jpg


Screenshot_20240611-150555_Chrome.jpg
 
How does he know the exact number? Also, why is 500k a small number?
 
500K * 70 = 35mil plus licensing, merchandise, gate, and advertiser rev = good revenue for a one day event.

Total expenses less than 20 million.

If you did that 30 times per year, your annual gross profit would be well north of 700mil.

Conner is playing a game to try to keep his draw and earnings at peak levels.

There's a chance Chandler knocks him out, if they ever fight.
Conner does not like to be punched. If you hit him a few times, he kinda quits.

We'll see. Maybe.
 
you think they'll have 30 different events that all sell 500k lol?

who buys these things?
 
Not bad at all, all things considered. Aside from the co main event, the whole main card was awesome.
 
It wasn't a compelling matchup for most people. In fact most would've guessed Islam by sub. Shows that Islam's drawing power is a step below where Jones was at 800k, so sounds about right. It's not good, but with the ESPN deal it probably is fine.
 
whats funny is that conor has lost most of the top selling PPVs he's a part of.

he's 2-5 for his top 7 best selling ones, losing all by stoppage.

1. floyd - L (tko)
2. khabib - L (tap)
3. nate 2 - W (majority dec)
4. poirier 2 - L (tko)
5. poirier 3 - L (tko)
6. cerrone - W (tko)
7. nate 1 - L (tap)
 
500k is alright. It's like around Israel's buyrate. Islam can fight more often and earn more buys. Mcgregor fights once every few years now.
 
