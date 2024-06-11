Corrado Soprano
I had to do some research but ‘a nothing burger’ is a slang way of saying ‘flopped.’ It’s not actually a meal.
Doostin shud be tankful Conor made him a Star500k is actually pretty good….
Meh, he's already had two.I think we all know he'd rather have a real championship belt than sell the most PPVs.
He just dries his tears with money and tries to hide it.
you think they'll have 30 different events that all sell 500k lol?500K * 70 = 35mil plus licensing, merchandise, gate, and advertiser rev = good revenue for a one day event.
Total expenses less than 20 million.
If you did that 30 times per year, your annual gross profit would be well north of 700mil.
Conner is playing a game to try to keep his draw and earnings at peak levels.
There's a chance Chandler knocks him out, if they ever fight.
Conner does not like to be punched. If you hit him a few times, he kinda quits.
We'll see. Maybe.
That is not what nothing burger means.
No, it does not.In context of an event, which is supposed to create a stir, being a nothing burger certainly means flop