500K * 70 = 35mil plus licensing, merchandise, gate, and advertiser rev = good revenue for a one day event.



Total expenses less than 20 million.



If you did that 30 times per year, your annual gross profit would be well north of 700mil.



Conner is playing a game to try to keep his draw and earnings at peak levels.



There's a chance Chandler knocks him out, if they ever fight.

Conner does not like to be punched. If you hit him a few times, he kinda quits.



We'll see. Maybe.