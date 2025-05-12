Media Conor McGregor Reacts to Jose Aldo Retiring After UFC 315

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
108,368
Reaction score
195,246
2742.jpg

Conor McGregor was impressed by Jose Aldo’s performance in his retirement fight.

Aldo faced Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 on Saturday at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The former featherweight champ put on a spectacular performance, hurting Zahabi with his signature leg kicks and even dropping him. However, Zahabi went on to earn a controversial unanimous decision win in front of his home crowd. Aldo subsequently hung up his gloves inside the Octagon, marking the end of a legendary career.




Former foe Conor McGregor took to Instagram to react to Aldo’s retirement. McGregor re-shared a post hailing “Junior” as the greatest featherweight of all time. The Irishman wrote with a “wide eyed” emoji: “Jose Aldo last night”


McGregor’s iconic rivalry with Aldo played a major role in shooting him to stardom overnight. Then interim champ McGregor faced the reigning champ Aldo in a featherweight title unifier at UFC 194 in 2015. McGregor delivered some of the greatest trash talk in the history of the sport in the lead-up to the bout, visibly affecting Aldo mentally. McGregor even said that he could feel Aldo’s right hand twitching to hit him and that he wouldn’t be there when the Brazilian came at him. And word for word, McGregor dodged a lunging right from Aldo and sent him to sleep with a left hook within 13 seconds.

McGregor and Aldo’s careers have gone on completely different trajectories since. While McGregor shot to fame overnight and went on to become the lightweight champ, Aldo went back and forth before dropping to bantamweight in 2019. Aldo only fought top tier competition at 135 pounds, going 4-4 — Saturday’s bout was at featherweight — before calling it a career.

Aldo and McGregor have settled their differences over time and often expressed goodwill for each other in recent year

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Conor McGregor Reacts to Jose Aldo Retiring After UFC 315

Conor McGregor was impressed by Jose Aldo’s performance in his retirement fight.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Jose Aldo was as fast, vicious and accurate as anyone I've ever seen in that R3 blitz.

It's too bad his weight/cardio came back to haunt him, because that was beautiful shit he threw at Zahabi.

This overinflated post-boxing version of Conor must have forgotten what it's like to actually be quick and ferocious.
 
Aldo did MUCH better in his retirement fight, than Conor did in his retirement fight.

Broken leg, Dr stoppage, and pathetic threats to Dustin’s family. While still in the octagon.

Do Conor’s hollow platitudes actually look good on him? I suspect this is more like a way to draw attention to his media whore self.

Because he’s irrelevant in the active combat sports world.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,547
Messages
57,291,760
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top