He wasn’t taking no for an answer’ – woman who claims she was raped by Conor McGregor describes how she tried to fend off MMA fighter

Paywalled link bypassed"Conor McGregor pinned down and violently raped a young woman in a Dublin hotel after taking cocaine, the High Court has been told. Mother-of-one Nikita Ní Laimhín (35) was left with extensive bruises and abrasions, including “black and blue” wrists, a bloodied scratch to her breast, and neck pain after being placed in “a stranglehold” by the mixed martial arts star. The hair colourist claims she tried to fight off McGregor (36), but submitted to him after he three times put her in an armlock until she could not breathe. She claims he pinned her down on a bed after she had earlier refused to perform a sex act on him.During the assault he is alleged to have told her: “Now you know what it was like in the Octagon when I had to tap myself out three times.”The rape is alleged to have occurred after McGregor picked her up from her Christmas party and brought her to a penthouse suite in the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. The court heard she later presented at the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit of the Rotunda Hospital, “an absolute wreck, constantly weeping, and in pain”. A tampon embedded in her vagina had to be removed with a forceps, a jury was told. Details of the alleged rape were outlined on the opening day of Ms Ní Laimhín’s civil action against McGregor and his associate, James Lawrence of Rafter’s Road in Drimnagh. She claims to have been raped by both men at the hotel on December 9, 2018. She was 29 at the time. The two defendants deny her claims and say they each twice had consensual sex with Ms Ní Laimhín. They say the claims made in her lawsuit were “false, malicious and patently made in bad faith” and that a claim for damages so she can relocate to a new home amounted to extortion. Ms Ní Laimhín’s counsel John Gordon SC said McGregor had claimed he and Ms Ní Laimhín were “just having fun and a bout of rough sex”. He said the defendants would try to portray her as “a gold-digger” and “a fraud”. But the barrister said this would be contradicted by medical evidence.